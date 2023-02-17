BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Short Interest Down 13.5% in January

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 420,500 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the January 15th total of 486,200 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BlueLinx by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlueLinx by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.46. The stock had a trading volume of 77,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,570. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $817.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.66. BlueLinx has a 52-week low of $57.49 and a 52-week high of $100.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.74 and a 200 day moving average of $72.71.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

