Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $26.92 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Insider Activity at Bloomin’ Brands

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 203,032 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $4,655,523.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,585,610.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,273 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares in the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Rating)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.