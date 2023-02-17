Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 92.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bloomin’ Brands updated its Q1 guidance to $0.85 to $0.90 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.91 to $3.00 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

BLMN traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $27.46. The company had a trading volume of 539,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,581. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.86. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.30.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 203,032 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $4,655,523.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,585,610.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 2,132.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.