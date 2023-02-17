Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for approximately 1.0% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $7,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Blackstone by 133.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

NYSE BX traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.07. 575,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,451,631. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $132.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.59%.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,672,068 shares of company stock valued at $69,683,744 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

