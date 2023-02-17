BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management owned approximately 0.11% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MVF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 727,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 71,628 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 29.5% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 657,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 149,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 180.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE MVF opened at $6.90 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $8.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

