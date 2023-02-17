BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the January 15th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 519,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 448.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 56,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 68,452 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Price Performance

Shares of BMEZ traded up 0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 16.46. The stock had a trading volume of 408,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,319. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 12 month low of 14.33 and a 12 month high of 21.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 16.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of 15.99.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Announces Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.