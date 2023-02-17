BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.89-0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $586-596 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $607.20 million. BlackLine also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.89-$0.94 EPS.

BlackLine Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of BL opened at $72.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day moving average of $65.74. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $79.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.67.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $33,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,785.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $30,771.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 52,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $33,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,785.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,512 shares of company stock valued at $219,722. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in BlackLine by 275.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,640,000 after purchasing an additional 524,773 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,203,000 after purchasing an additional 374,813 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth about $14,271,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,672,000. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 49.7% during the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 408,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,924,000 after buying an additional 135,685 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

