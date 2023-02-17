BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Short Interest Update

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,260,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the January 15th total of 27,990,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Insider Transactions at BlackBerry

In related news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $29,740.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,655 shares in the company, valued at $161,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 39,683 shares of company stock worth $136,059 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BB. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 103,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 35,079 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,101,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,903 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,727,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 106,141 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,462,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,608 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackBerry Stock Down 2.5 %

Several research firms have issued reports on BB. TD Securities dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

BlackBerry stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,388,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,990,122. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

