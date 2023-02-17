BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BJ’s Restaurants Trading Down 3.8 %

BJRI stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.25. 307,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,487. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.63. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.72 million, a PE ratio of -164.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.88.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BJRI. CL King boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 162.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.