BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
BJ’s Restaurants Trading Down 3.8 %
BJRI stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.25. 307,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,487. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.63. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.72 million, a PE ratio of -164.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.88.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BJRI. CL King boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants
BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.
Further Reading
