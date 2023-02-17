BitcoinBR Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $0.00 (BTCBR)

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded 46.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One BitcoinBR token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinBR has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $960.59 worth of BitcoinBR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitcoinBR has traded down 100% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinBR alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.80 or 0.00431957 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000101 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,809.74 or 0.28613587 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BitcoinBR Token Profile

BitcoinBR’s launch date was November 4th, 2021. BitcoinBR’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,940,291,018 tokens. The official website for BitcoinBR is btcbr.info. The Reddit community for BitcoinBR is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinbr_btcbr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinBR’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinbr_info. The official message board for BitcoinBR is bitcoinbr.medium.com.

BitcoinBR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin BR is a decentralized financial payment network that rebuilds the traditional payment stack on the blockchain. It utilizes a basket of fiat-pegged stablecoins, algorithmically stabilized by its reserve currency BTCBR, to facilitate programmable payments and open financial infrastructure development.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinBR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinBR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinBR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinBR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.