Bislett Management LLC Takes Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Bislett Management LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,925,000. Warner Bros. Discovery accounts for 7.5% of Bislett Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

WBD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,526,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,359,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

