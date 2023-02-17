BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Coverage Initiated at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Noble Financial decreased their price objective on BioSig Technologies to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get BioSig Technologies alerts:

BioSig Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSGM opened at $1.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69. BioSig Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies ( NASDAQ:BSGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.59 million. BioSig Technologies had a negative return on equity of 380.63% and a negative net margin of 18,074.21%. Research analysts anticipate that BioSig Technologies will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 16,405 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 411,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

About BioSig Technologies

(Get Rating)

BioSig Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development of a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals. Its product PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioSig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.