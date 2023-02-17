Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.00-$16.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.72. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Biogen also updated its FY23 guidance to $15.00-16.00 EPS.

Biogen Stock Performance

Biogen stock traded up $5.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $276.72. 187,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,485. Biogen has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.91.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $313.54.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Biogen by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

