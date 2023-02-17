Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57, RTT News reports. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen updated its FY23 guidance to $15.00-16.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $15.00-$16.00 EPS.

Biogen Stock Up 1.1 %

BIIB traded up $2.87 on Friday, hitting $274.40. 106,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,926. Biogen has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $311.88. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $284.12 and its 200-day moving average is $260.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BIIB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Biogen from $345.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.54.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

Biogen Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Biogen by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Biogen by 101.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

