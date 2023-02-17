Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Increased to $315.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cowen from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho started coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Biogen from $345.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $313.54.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Down 2.7 %

BIIB opened at $271.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.99. Biogen has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $311.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.