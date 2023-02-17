Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a $325.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $313.54.

Biogen stock opened at $271.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $284.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.91. Biogen has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 526.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

