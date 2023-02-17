Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Announces Earnings Results

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57, RTT News reports. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen updated its FY23 guidance to $15.00-16.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $15.00-$16.00 EPS.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $5.45 on Friday, reaching $276.98. 260,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,958. The company has a fifty day moving average of $284.12 and a 200-day moving average of $260.91. Biogen has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $311.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biogen Company Profile

A number of research firms have commented on BIIB. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.54.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

