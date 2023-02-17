Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) PT Raised to $680.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $640.00 to $680.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.15% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BIO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.25.
Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $455.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.30. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $344.63 and a 1-year high of $651.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $443.38.
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.
