Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. The business had revenue of $730.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:BIO traded up $18.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $474.42. The stock had a trading volume of 86,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,516. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $443.38. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12-month low of $344.63 and a 12-month high of $651.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.6% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

