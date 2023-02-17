BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Update

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 60,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
BIO-key International Stock Down 1.5 %
BKYI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,116. BIO-key International has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.26.
BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 117.30% and a negative return on equity of 52.09%. The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter.
About BIO-key International
BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform.The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification.It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.The company was founded on January 7, 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, NJ.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BIO-key International (BKYI)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.