Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 752,594 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the previous session’s volume of 297,101 shares.The stock last traded at $25.45 and had previously closed at $24.91.

BCYC has been the subject of several research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.36.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.18 and a quick ratio of 9.18. The stock has a market cap of $725.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.72.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 6,000 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $174,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,490,560.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 1,801 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $52,337.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,699 shares in the company, valued at $892,112.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $174,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,490,560.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,616 shares of company stock worth $279,441 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 98,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,040,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,456,000 after purchasing an additional 613,696 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 131,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

