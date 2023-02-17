Biconomy (BICO) Hits Market Cap of $189.28 Million

Biconomy (BICO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Biconomy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001583 BTC on exchanges. Biconomy has a market capitalization of $189.28 million and $7.04 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Biconomy has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Biconomy Profile

Biconomy launched on December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,902,110 tokens. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Biconomy’s official website is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy.

Biconomy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

