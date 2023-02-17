Berenberg Bank Reiterates €30.90 Price Target for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Berenberg Bank set a €30.90 ($33.23) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($34.41) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.50 ($30.65) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.80 ($34.19) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.48) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €30.97 ($33.30).

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at €31.12 ($33.46) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €29.63 and a 200 day moving average price of €29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of €24.80 ($26.67) and a 1-year high of €33.62 ($36.15).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

