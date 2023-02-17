Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Trading Down 0.5%

Befesa S.A. (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €46.20 ($49.68) and last traded at €47.42 ($50.99). Approximately 92,889 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €47.68 ($51.27).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BFSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($59.14) price target on Befesa in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($72.04) target price on Befesa in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($47.31) price target on Befesa in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Befesa Stock Up 4.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 15.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €48.49 and its 200-day moving average is €42.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.29.

Befesa Company Profile

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

