Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 486 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,377,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,730,000 after acquiring an additional 737,040 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 508.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 611,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,901,000 after buying an additional 510,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 85.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 977,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,700,000 after purchasing an additional 450,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at $24,742,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKC opened at $74.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.30. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 61.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

