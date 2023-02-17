Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 453 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSJP. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 848,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,457,000 after purchasing an additional 193,074 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 498,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 442,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after acquiring an additional 33,431 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 413,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,558 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $7,767,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSJP opened at $22.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.35. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

