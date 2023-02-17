Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 259 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 209.1% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $92.87 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.76.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.