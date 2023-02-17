Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Raises Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDX. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 46.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 324,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,491,000 after buying an additional 102,802 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FNDX opened at $56.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.82. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78.

