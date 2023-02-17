Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,272,000 after buying an additional 319,294 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,145,000 after buying an additional 1,459,810 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,736,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,899,000 after buying an additional 234,446 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,438,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,531,000 after buying an additional 709,560 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $76.75 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.45.

