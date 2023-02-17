Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,265,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206,102 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827,299 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,008,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084,415 shares during the period. Yale University raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,858,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,957 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $41.04 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $50.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

