Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $955,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTB opened at $48.13 on Friday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $51.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.16.

