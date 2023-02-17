Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $155.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.15. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

