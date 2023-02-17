Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Cuts Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,169 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,186,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,226,000 after buying an additional 6,312,430 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,388,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,884,000 after acquiring an additional 206,175 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,366,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,946,000 after acquiring an additional 119,510 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,019,000 after acquiring an additional 509,545 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,778,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,637,000 after purchasing an additional 20,761 shares during the period.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.35. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $30.92.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%.

