Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 7,266.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.31.

Allstate Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $137.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.70. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.85 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

