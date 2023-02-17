Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after buying an additional 1,403,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 642.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 897,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,180,000 after purchasing an additional 776,491 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,547,000 after buying an additional 628,188 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $100,880,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $170.75 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.41.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.