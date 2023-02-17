Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 49,193 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 16,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 17.1% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 23,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SLV stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.46.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

