Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 49,193 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SLV opened at $19.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average is $19.46. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

