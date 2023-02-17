Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Motco increased its stake in Baxter International by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAX. Raymond James cut shares of Baxter International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.53.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $40.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,724,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,885,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.69. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.54.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.02%.

In related news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,658,621.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,642,525.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

