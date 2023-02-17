Barrington Research Cuts Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target to $92.00

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $99.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.30% from the stock’s previous close.
HSIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.
Henry Schein Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of HSIC stock opened at $82.66 on Friday. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $552,056.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,302.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $552,056.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,302.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,238,018.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,951,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,246 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Henry Schein by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.
About Henry Schein
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.
