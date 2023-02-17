Barrington Research Cuts Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target to $92.00

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $99.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.30% from the stock’s previous close.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $82.66 on Friday. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $552,056.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,302.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $552,056.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,302.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,238,018.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,951,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,246 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Henry Schein by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.