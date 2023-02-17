Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Short Interest Down 10.0% in January

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the January 15th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price target on Barfresh Food Group from $13.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Barfresh Food Group Price Performance

NASDAQ BRFH traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.19. 254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,874. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27. Barfresh Food Group has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group ( NASDAQ:BRFH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.18). Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 61.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 million. Analysts anticipate that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the second quarter worth $59,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the first quarter worth $371,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the first quarter worth $620,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the first quarter worth $2,218,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of ready to blend frozen beverages. Its portfolio of products comprises smoothies, shakes, and frappes. The company was founded by Riccardo Delle Coste on February 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

