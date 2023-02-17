Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.10

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.

Barclays has a payout ratio of 11.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Barclays to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

Barclays stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. Barclays has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BCS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.91) to GBX 250 ($3.03) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.06) to GBX 180 ($2.18) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 185,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 15,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

