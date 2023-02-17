Barclays Cuts Aviva (LON:AV) Price Target to GBX 560

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 564 ($6.85) to GBX 560 ($6.80) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.19) to GBX 535 ($6.49) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.55) to GBX 546 ($6.63) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 485 ($5.89) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 520.86 ($6.32).
Aviva Stock Up 0.1 %
LON:AV opened at GBX 447.80 ($5.44) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £12.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,472.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 446.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 432.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
