Barclays Cuts Aviva (LON:AV) Price Target to GBX 560

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 564 ($6.85) to GBX 560 ($6.80) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.19) to GBX 535 ($6.49) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.55) to GBX 546 ($6.63) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 485 ($5.89) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 520.86 ($6.32).

Get Aviva alerts:

Aviva Stock Up 0.1 %

LON:AV opened at GBX 447.80 ($5.44) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £12.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,472.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 446.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 432.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aviva Company Profile

In other news, insider Pippa Lambert bought 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.49) per share, with a total value of £5,482.76 ($6,655.45).

(Get Rating)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.