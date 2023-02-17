Bao Finance (BAO) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.40 Million

Bao Finance (BAO) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Bao Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $108.45 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.62 or 0.00424798 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000097 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,996.16 or 0.28139404 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bao Finance Token Profile

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bao Finance’s official message board is thebaoman.medium.com. The official website for Bao Finance is bao.finance.

Bao Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.