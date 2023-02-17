Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Receives $20.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on BSAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 453.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 4,603.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile Price Performance

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

BSAC opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.49. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95.

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, automobile loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage, and insurance brokerage.

