Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 468,100 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the January 15th total of 412,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Banco Macro Stock Performance

Shares of BMA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.42. The stock had a trading volume of 221,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,425. Banco Macro has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $603.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.36 million. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 7.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Banco Macro will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Macro Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.0787 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMA. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,724,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Banco Macro by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 200,175 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the first quarter valued at about $2,595,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 77.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 163,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 71,205 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the fourth quarter valued at about $776,000. 4.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Banco Macro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

