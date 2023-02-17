Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.85

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.85 and traded as high as $21.63. Banco Macro shares last traded at $21.43, with a volume of 125,921 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Banco Macro Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average is $15.89.

Banco Macro Announces Dividend

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.36. Banco Macro had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $603.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.36 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Macro S.A. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.0787 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Banco Macro’s payout ratio is 23.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the first quarter worth about $361,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 456.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 77.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 163,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 71,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the first quarter worth about $2,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.