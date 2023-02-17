Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Sells $11,960.00 in Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Charles J. Jones sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $11,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ BLZE traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $6.42. 197,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,867. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Backblaze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The stock has a market cap of $209.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Backblaze by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Backblaze by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 387,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 81,698 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Backblaze by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,091,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 451,851 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Backblaze by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Backblaze by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLZE. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Backblaze to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on Backblaze from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

