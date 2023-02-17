Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Short Interest Up 8.5% in January

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 467,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE BW remained flat at $6.70 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,676. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BW. TheStreet lowered shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Insider Activity at Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $2,230,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,032,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,664,499.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 192.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $43,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

