B2Gold’s (BTO) Outperform Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform overweight rating on shares of B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$6.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. M Partners restated a buy rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.36.

Shares of BTO opened at C$4.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.61. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$3.84 and a 1-year high of C$6.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

