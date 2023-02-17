B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Given “Outperform Overweight” Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform overweight rating on shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BTG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. CIBC downgraded B2Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, M Partners reiterated a buy rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.58.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.91. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $5.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in B2Gold by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 110,872,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,802 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in B2Gold by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,269,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,108,000 after purchasing an additional 13,697,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in B2Gold by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,516,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,566 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in B2Gold by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,311,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in B2Gold by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 28,752,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

